TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $62.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.5714.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at TPG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,570.24. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 76.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ TPG opened at $61.41 on Friday. TPG has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,242.11%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

