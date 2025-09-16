TSE:ET FY2026 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

TSE ET opened at C$12.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$9.45 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$935.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Evertz Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.60%.

Evertz Technologies Ltd is a Canadian provider of telecommunications equipment and technology solutions to the television broadcast and new-media industries. Evertz equipment is used in the production, post-production and transmission of television content. Its solutions are sold to content creators, broadcasters, and service providers looking to support multi-channel digital and high definition television, and next generation Internet Protocol environments.

Featured Stories

