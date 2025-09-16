TSE:HPS Q3 EPS Estimate Reduced by National Bank Financial

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.