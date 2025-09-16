TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 692,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 958,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TUI
TUI Stock Performance
TUI Company Profile
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TUI
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.