TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 692,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 958,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.8 days.

Get TUI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TUI

TUI Stock Performance

TUI Company Profile

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. TUI has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

(Get Free Report)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.