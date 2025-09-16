Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) versus EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Financial Contrast

Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Energy has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 12 11 1 2.54

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Energy and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $143.48, indicating a potential upside of 21.94%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Universal Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Energy and EOG Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.71 $6.40 billion $10.29 11.43

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Energy and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Universal Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Energy

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

