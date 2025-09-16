Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.