Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 489,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 673,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Ames National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 545,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

