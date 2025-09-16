Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

