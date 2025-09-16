Ventum Cap Mkts Has Bearish Forecast for CVE:NOW Q3 Earnings

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NowVertical Group in a report issued on Friday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NowVertical Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NowVertical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at C$0.35 on Monday. NowVertical Group has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NowVertical Group Company Profile

In other news, Director David Charron purchased 100,000 shares of NowVertical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NowVertical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowVertical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.