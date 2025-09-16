Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRE. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Veris Residential Stock Down 3.3%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,142,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 1,629.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.13%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

