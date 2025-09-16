Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vertiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRT opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

