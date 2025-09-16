Volex (LON:VLX) Insider John Wilson Purchases 89 Shares

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider John Wilson acquired 89 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £298.15.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VLX opened at GBX 334 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £612.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.69 and a beta of 1.03. Volex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190 and a 52 week high of GBX 394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 415 to GBX 430 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 price objective on shares of Volex in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400.

Volex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.