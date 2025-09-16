Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 59,225 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

