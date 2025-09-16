Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.89% of CECO Environmental worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price target on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CECO Environmental

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,500. This trade represents a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,719.39. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,915 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $5,128,900. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CECO Environmental

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.