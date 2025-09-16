Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:CCI opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.