Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 20,595 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

