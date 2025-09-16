Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 2,586 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,363,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,156,000 after purchasing an additional 865,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Kroger by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

