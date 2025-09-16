Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

