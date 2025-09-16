Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 30.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

