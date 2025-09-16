Voya Investment Management LLC Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Evergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 26.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.