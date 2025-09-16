Voya Investment Management LLC Has $16.74 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE DAL opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

