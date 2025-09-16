Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,398 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Core & Main worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 21.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 123,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Core & Main by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 223,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Core & Main news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $1,512,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,491.95. The trade was a 74.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,185.66. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,956 shares of company stock valued at $26,343,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

NYSE CNM opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

