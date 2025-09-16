Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,871 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.3%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

