Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 50,512 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,512 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Patrick Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,359,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,792,943.79. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $515,127.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,139.50. This trade represents a 27.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,413 shares of company stock worth $8,112,016. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. Benchmark upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.