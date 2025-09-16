Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Snap-On worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-On by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,593,000 after buying an additional 115,306 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-On by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 65,113.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,919,000 after purchasing an additional 701,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of SNA opened at $340.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.41 and a 200 day moving average of $322.75. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $279.74 and a 52-week high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

