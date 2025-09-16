Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Warby Parker and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Warby Parker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.
Read Our Latest Report on WRBY
Warby Parker Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker
In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,131,042.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,139.49. The trade was a 55.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.