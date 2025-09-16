Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Warby Parker and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Warby Parker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Read Our Latest Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -376.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,131,042.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,139.49. The trade was a 55.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.