Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,272.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 896,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after buying an additional 205,529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Shares of WMG opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

