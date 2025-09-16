Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D-) Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDMT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

FDMT stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $317.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 208,021 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.