Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D-) Rating for 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETNB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 89BIO in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 89BIO has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89BIO news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,191.28. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 89BIO by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 89BIO by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89BIO by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of 89BIO by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

