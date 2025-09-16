Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 6,662 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day moving average is $130.82. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.