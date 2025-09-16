Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

