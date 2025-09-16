Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $910,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

