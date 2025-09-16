Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $406.17 billion, a PE ratio of 570.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.