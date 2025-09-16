Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $366,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $147,251,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $102,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.51 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

