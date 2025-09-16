Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $543.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.09.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.38.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.