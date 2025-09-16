Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,757,941.05. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

