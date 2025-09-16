Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $351.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.