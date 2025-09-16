Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $526.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.47. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

