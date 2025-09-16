What is Cormark’s Forecast for Barrick Gold Q4 Earnings?

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

TSE:ABX opened at C$40.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$21.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.24.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

