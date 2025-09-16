What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for HP Q3 Earnings?

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.94. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -303.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 441,688 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.