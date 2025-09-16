Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Receives $98.83 Average PT from Analysts

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.8333.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of WHR opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.16. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.85%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

