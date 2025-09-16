William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for Block Earnings

Get Block alerts:

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Block in a report released on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $74.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Block has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $417,181.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 289,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,341,350.24. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $472,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,909,900. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,957 shares of company stock worth $8,029,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

