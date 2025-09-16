William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AbbVie Earnings

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.42 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $18.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.76.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $217.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

