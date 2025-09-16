Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Worthington Enterprises to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $291.8410 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Worthington Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $762,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

