Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.22. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

LMT opened at $473.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

