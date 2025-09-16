Zacks Research Forecasts NMI’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a report released on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. NMI has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The firm had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 191.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1,520.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NMI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 567,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 83,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 151.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

