Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for A FY2025 Earnings

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS.

A has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.