Zacks Research Has Positive View of Pentair FY2025 Earnings

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Pentair Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $110.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29. Pentair has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.