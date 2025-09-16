Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for W.R. Berkley

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for W.R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.R. Berkley’s FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $72.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. W.R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $367,921,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6,503.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,561,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,174,000 after buying an additional 2,601,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after buying an additional 900,071 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after buying an additional 759,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 734,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

