ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) versus Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Head-To-Head Comparison

ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZJK Industrial and Flowserve, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZJK Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve 0 1 8 1 3.00

Flowserve has a consensus price target of $65.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Flowserve’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flowserve is more favorable than ZJK Industrial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.9% of Flowserve shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Flowserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZJK Industrial and Flowserve”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZJK Industrial $37.81 million 6.28 N/A N/A N/A Flowserve $4.56 billion 1.62 $282.76 million $2.21 25.59

Flowserve has higher revenue and earnings than ZJK Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares ZJK Industrial and Flowserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZJK Industrial N/A N/A N/A Flowserve 6.28% 18.25% 7.12%

Summary

Flowserve beats ZJK Industrial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets. The FCD segment provides engineered and industrial valve and automation systems, including isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, including advanced diagnostics, repair, installation, commissioning, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment's products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids, gases, and multi-phase fluids. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, including mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

